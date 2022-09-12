Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema: 23 highest-rated players on FIFA 23 revealed

The FIFA 23 player ratings have been revealed and Lionel Messi has surrendered top spot whilst Cristiano Ronaldo suffers a big drop-off.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is the highest-rated player in the game with a rating of 91.

Messi had been the highest rated player in the EA Sports game since the 2018 edition.

However, the Argentine now sits fifth with Robert Lewandowski behind Benzema.

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne are in third and fourth. All five are rated 91.

Benzema's overall statistics see him leading the way and with good reason. The Frenchman led Madrid to the La Liga title and Champions League glory last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped from third to eighth and has a rating of 90.

The Manchester United striker managed 24 goals in 38 appearances last season but hasn't been able to crack into the top five ratings.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are above Ronaldo and join the Portuguese with the same rating but better overall statistics.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is ranked higher than Madrid's Thibaut Courtois and Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer who also sit on a rating of 90.

Parisian forward Neymar is on 89 alongside Tottenham Hotspur pair Son Heung Min and Harry Kane and United midfielder Casemiro,

FIFA 23 is set to be released on September 30 and is available on all platforms.

It will be the last 'FIFA' in the EA Sports franchise given that the rights to the name have been withdrawn.

FIFA 23 ratings rank Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same pace

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have low pace ratings

What has come as a shock to most fans is that FIFA 23 ratings have given Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo the same amount of pace at 81.

It is the lowest either of the legendary forwards' have been ranked at when it comes to speed.

One Twitter user has claimed that it is the:

"End of an era."

Meanwhile, another scrutinized the decision, saying:

"Damn, Messi and Ronaldo with 81 pace in FIFA 23? We’re in the endgame, boys."

Messi and Ronaldo have been just as unstoppable on FIFA as they are in real life.

However, their ratings dropping shows that they are coming to the end of their mesmerizing careers.

The latter is perhaps lucky that he is not being assessed on his current form as he has started the season with no goal contribution.

Meanwhile, the Argentine has kicked the season off in red-hot form with four goals and seven assists in nine appearances.

