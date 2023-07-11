Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe miss out as EA Sports FC game reveal cover for Ultimate Edition

EA Sports have snubbed Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe when revealing the cover for the Ultimate Edition of their new video game.

EA Sports FC 2024 will be the latest edition of the popular videogame series and the cover was released on Monday (June 10). Current stars such as Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham feature while so too do legends such as Ronaldinho and Zinedine Zidane.

In total, there are 31 past and present players that are seen on the cover of the game. However, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe are not one of those players.

The trio's omission comes as a surprise given how much of a commercial lure they are and they have all featured on covers in the past. EA released a trailer for the new game that is set to be released in September.

The trailer involves all 31 players coming together as a collective team. It displays potential new features in the game such as a gym and talent interacting with one another in the dressing room.

Male and female players appear to be playing on the same team which has been rumored for the Ultimate Team game mode, per SPORTbible. An official press release of the trailer states:

"In the EA SPORTS FC 24 Official Announcement video, powered entirely by the EA SPORTS Frostbite game engine, fans can see the FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover come to life and get their first look at the new game."

It continues:

"With voice by Daniel Kaluuya, Academy Award-winning actor, producer and writer, the video showcases EA SPORTS’ commitment to bringing the global EA SPORTS FC community closer than ever to the World’s Greatest Game and invites fans to join the future of football. A future built for fans, by fans."

It remains to be seen what ratings the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe will be given. These are usually released nearer to the time of the game's official launch.

Kylian Mbappe lauds eternal Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappe claims Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrote the history of football

Many fans are expecting Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to take the baton from the legendary Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The attacking duo are two of Europe's most exciting forwards and have enjoyed stellar past seasons.

Mbappe bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Haaland netted an astounding 52 goals in 53 games in his debut season at Manchester City.

The PSG forward was asked about himself and Haaland potentially matching Messi and Ronaldo heading into the future. He responded (via GOAL):

“Things should be read differently. It happens perhaps every fifty years or more to have two players like Messi and Ronaldo at such levels for so long. We lived through an exceptional era and I hope the fans took advantage of it."

Kylian Mbappe continued by lavishing praise on the iconic duo's impact on football while discussing his connection with them:

"I was lucky enough to play against Cristiano and then against and together with Leo: they are truly special. I learned a lot from them, especially with Messi in these two seasons. They wrote the history of football: they are eternal."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as two of the all-time greats.

The Argentine hero has bagged 710 goals and 339 assists in 875 club games. He has won seven Ballons d'Or. Meanwhile, the Portuguese holds a record of 715 goals and 225 assists in 968 games, winning five Ballons d'Ors.

