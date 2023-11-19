Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kylian Mbappe - which player was quickest to 300 career goals?

Kylian Mbappe has managed to reach the 300-goal mark in his senior football career before superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The France international bagged a hat-trick for his country in the UEFA Euro Qualifier 14-0 victory against Gibraltar on Saturday (November 18). Mbappe scored his first from the spot in the 30th minute and then followed it up with two second-half strikes (74' and 82').

When he hit the 300-goal mark, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker was aged 24 years, 10 months and 29 days. Both Ronaldo and Messi were older when they achieved this particular feat.

Messi currently has a staggering 821 goals, with most of his strikes coming for his former club Barcelona. However, when he bagged the 300th goal of his senior career back in October 2012, the ex-PSG man was 25 years, four months and three days.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has notched up a world record 865 career goals. However, he was older than both of these aforementioned players when he scored his 300th. The Portuguese superstar, who represents Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, was 27 years old when he managed 300 career strikes.

Mbappe said after achieving this landmark moment (via Goal):

"It’s just part of the process, there are some players who scored 800 or 850 goals in their career. 300 is just hilarious! I have to keep going and improve for both club and national team."

The Frenchman has a long way to go if he has to match the numbers these legends have registered over their careers.

How are Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo performing this season?

Kylian Mbappe (L) and Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)K

Kylian Mbappe has started the new season with Paris Saint-Germain fairly well. So far in the 2023/24 season, Mbappe has bagged 15 goals and an assist from 15 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi decided to join Inter Miami in the summer and has since scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 appearances across all competitions. With the Herons failing to make the MLS playoffs, the 36-year-old's season was cut short.

Lastly, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score goals with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. In the 2023/24 campaign, the former Real Madrid superstar has bagged 16 goals and nine assists from 17 appearances across all competitions.