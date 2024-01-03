Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: 23-man nominees for FIFPRO World XI released

The 23-man nominee list for FIFPRO's World XI have been released and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been included.

FIFA and FIFPRO will release the World 11 on Monday (January 15). But, before that, they must decide on the 11 players from a 23-man list they have conjured up.

Lionel Messi, 36, has been included following his incredible past year which saw him finally win a FIFA World Cup. The eight-time Ballon d'Or captained Argentina to glory in Qatar, scoring seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, has also earned a nomination as he continues to roll back the years in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the year as the world's leading top goalscorer. He managed 54 goals for club and country.

Three goalkeepers have been selected with Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Manchester City), and Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) earning nominations.

Meanwhile, six defenders have earned nominations including three of City's treble winners. Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Kyle Walker are in the running to earn places in the FIFPRO World XI. They are joined on the list by Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger (both Madrid).

As for midfield, there are seven that have made the list. Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde (Madrid). Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva (City) and Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona).

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Cristiano Ronaldo are joined in the attackers' nominee list by Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), Erling Haaland (City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Vinicius Junior (Madrid).

Rodri compares Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland has been a revelation at Manchester City.

Haaland's nomination comes as no surprise as the City frontman was perhaps Europe's best striker last season. The Norweigan finished top scorer in the Premier League (36 goals in 35 games) and the UEFA Champions League (12 in 11).

It was a groundbreaking start to life at the Etihad for the 23-year-old and one that earned him a ton of praise. He also finished runner-up in the Ballon d'Or rankings behind Messi.

Haaland's teammate Rodri compared the free-scoring forward to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Spanish outlet AS:

"We can’t forget that he’s a 22,23-year-old with the inquisitiveness that comes with someone at his age. He’s really kind, really cheerful; he speaks about everything; he’s just a brilliant guy. And above all, he has a hunger to improve, to always be ready. In that sense, he reminds me of Cristiano and Messi.”

The Norway international has also started this season strongly with 19 goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions. Many expect him to be one of the rising stars who take the baton from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in European football's new era.