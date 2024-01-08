Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: EA FC 24 release star-studded Team of the Year nominees

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo highlight EA Sports' newly released list of Team of the Year (TOTY) nominees on its revamped football video game franchise FC 24.

They also announced that this would be the first year ever when a Women's nominees list and TOTY XI is also announced, marking the start of a new era.

The star-studded list was announced on January 7, 2024 and has already divided opinions among football fans worldwide.

Messi had a fiery start to life at Inter Miami pre-injury, scoring 11 goals and assisting five in just 14 games for Inter Miami en route to winning them a Leagues Cup title.

Add to that his 16 goals and 16 assists for PSG in 32 Ligue 1 games (2022-23 season) before his move to America, and Messi might just become the first MLS player to ever feature in the Team of the Year.

Ronaldo was not included on the nominees list last year, but he deserves a nomination this year for sure. At the age of 38, he was the top goalscorer across the globe for 2023, registering 54 goals in 59 games.

Alongside his long-time rival Messi, he could become one of the first players outside of the top five European leagues to feature in the TOTY.

Manchester City are the most represented club in the nominees list, with as many as eight players making the cut. City were by far the most dominant club in the 2022-23 season, which ended with them winning the treble (Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup). They began the new season by conquering the UEFA Super Cup and recently the Club World Cup.

The performances from Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri among others have been recognized with a TOTY nomination.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also make the list among several other superstars. The TOTY will be voted for by the fans, with voting commencing on January 8, on EA FC's website.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to face Saudi opposition in AFC Champions League R16

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is set to face fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Fayha in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League.

Al-Nassr emerged unbeaten atop their group and will take on Al-Fayha in February over two legs for a spot in the quarterfinals. Ronaldo has scored three goals and assisted one in four games for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League so far.

His team are also doing well in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Nassr currently in the second place (46 points), seven points behind leaders Al Hilal after 19 games.