Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: Juventus star Kenan Yildiz builds his ultimate Ballon d'Or player

Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz picked the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Johan Cruyff to build his perfect Ballon d'Or player. During the award ceremony on Monday, September 22, the Turkish forward built his perfect player by choosing specific characteristics of the footballers who had previously won the coveted accolade (via 433).
Starting with the left foot, Kenan Yildiz picked eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. He then picked five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo for the right foot. The Juventus forward picked Ronaldo again for his finishing prowess, while naming last year's Ballon d'Or winner Rodri for passing.
For football IQ, Yidliz picked Dutch icon Johan Cruyff, who won the individual accolade three times (1971, 1973 and 1974). The 20-year-old chose Lionel Messi again for his dribbling ability and finished his perfect Ballon d'Or player by naming former German defender Franz Beckenbauer for his strength. Beckenbauer is the only defender in history to win two Ballon d'Or awards (1972 and 1976).
Kenan Yildiz was placed fifth in the Men's Kopa Trophy 2025 list, behind Estevao Willian, Joao Neves, Desire Doue and the winner, Lamine Yamal.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or as Barcelona's Yamal finished second, followed by PSG's Vitinha and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in third and fourth spot, respectively.
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Lionel Messi in lesser-known Ballon d'Or record
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for winning the Ballon d'Or award with the biggest margin. In 2016, the Portuguese forward won the coveted accolade with a margin of 429 points ahead of Lionel Messi. It was Ronaldo's third award as he enjoyed a stellar club campaign with Real Madrid and Portugal.
Despite finishing second in LaLiga by one point, Los Blancos won the UEFA Champions League, where Ronaldo scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 12 appearances.
Additionally, he helped Portugal lift their first international trophy by winning the 2016 European Championships. Ronaldo recorded three goals and three assists for Portugal in seven games at the UEFA Euros. However, he was substituted during A Selecao's 1-0 victory over France in the final due to an injury.