Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more: When PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe chose his all-time dream XI

In 2017, PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe chose his all-time dream XI, populating the line-up with some of the best players in history, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The then-Monaco starlet chose Juventus and Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon in goal. At right-back, he picked Brazil’s two-time World Cup winner Cafu. His center-back pairing featured his current PSG teammate and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, and AC Milan and Italy icon Paolo Maldini.

At left-back, he went with one of the most accomplished and cherished fullbacks in history, Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos.

Kylian Mbappe’s love for goals reflected in his midfield selection, with him deploying France and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane and former Barcelona and Brazil superstar Ronaldinho as central midfielders.

Mbappe then picked current PSG striker partners Lionel Messi and Neymar on either flank, deploying them as a right midfielder and left midfielder, respectively. Finally, he chose his idol Cristiano Ronaldo up top, pairing him up with one of the greatest strikers in history, Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario.

Apart from Cafu, Maldini, and Buffon, every other player has plied their trade in La Liga at one time or the other. Real Madrid players dominated the list, with Mbappe picking five former Madridistas on his list. Barcelona came second with four nominations.

Former PSG star Daniel Bravo believes Kylian Mbappe is Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s heir

With 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football like no other pair. They have won the biggest trophies, scored an abundance of goals, and stepped up whenever their teams needed them.

As formidable as they are, even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have to bow to Father Time. With the Portuguese (38) and the Argentine (35) firmly on the wrong side of 30, the time has come for the passing of the baton.

According to former PSG player Daniel Bravo, Kylian Mbappe is the most likely candidate to follow in the footsteps of the pair. Bravo, who spent seven years at PSG between 1989 and 1996, has talked about the impact Kylian Mbappe has had, backing him to become the next sensation in football.

Bravo told Telefoot:

“He is so intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve. So we don’t know where he can go. For me, he is the heir to Messi-Ronaldo. Today, for me, he is the best player in the world. He makes his partners better. He gives strength to the team. It scares the opponent, who is forced to retreat a little more.”

At just 24 years old, Kylian Mbappe is the record goalscorer in PSG history (202 goals in 251 matches), has a World Cup to his name, and has won four Ligue 1 titles. Winning the European Championship and the Champions League would practically complete his trophy collection.

