×
Create
Notifications

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo named in Men's FIFPRO XI as Kylian Mbappe misses out

The &#039;big two&#039; feature but some big names missed out
The 'big two' feature but some big names missed out
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 18, 2022 12:46 AM IST
News

FIFA has announced it's best XI for 2021 and usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both feature.

Joining them in the attack is Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland.

PSG hero Kylian Mbappe missed out on a spot in the XI despite winning three club titles as well as the UEFA Nations League with France.

OFFICIAL: FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI 🌟 https://t.co/KPuGJsin9S

The goalkeeping spot was taken by PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the Euro 2020 title with Italy last year.

In the three-man backline were Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci and David Alaba.

Dias was also named Premier League player of the year for the 2020-21 season while Bonucci captained the Azzurri to the European championship.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, two pillars of Chelsea's successful run in the Champions League last year, made the cut.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Joining them in the center of the park was City's playmaking wizard, Kevin De Bruyne.

Edited by Nived Zenith
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी