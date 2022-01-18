Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo named in Men's FIFPRO XI as Kylian Mbappe misses out

FIFA has announced it's best XI for 2021 and usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both feature.

Joining them in the attack is Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland.

PSG hero Kylian Mbappe missed out on a spot in the XI despite winning three club titles as well as the UEFA Nations League with France.

RouteOneFootball @Route1futbol OFFICIAL: FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI OFFICIAL: FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI 🌟 https://t.co/KPuGJsin9S

The goalkeeping spot was taken by PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who won the Euro 2020 title with Italy last year.

In the three-man backline were Ruben Dias, Leonardo Bonucci and David Alaba.

Dias was also named Premier League player of the year for the 2020-21 season while Bonucci captained the Azzurri to the European championship.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, two pillars of Chelsea's successful run in the Champions League last year, made the cut.

Joining them in the center of the park was City's playmaking wizard, Kevin De Bruyne.

Edited by Nived Zenith