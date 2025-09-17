Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Newcastle stars Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn picks favorite between the 2 stars

Newcastle United duo Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes have named Lionel Messi as their favorite over Cristiano Ronaldo. They were talking to the Premier League club's social media team when they were asked to pick between the legends of the game

Ad

In a YouTube video released (via Barca Buzz) ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona, Burn was asked to name his pick in winner-stays-on questions. The Newcastle United defender picked Clarence Seedorf over Xavi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney, before Andres Iniesta beat the Dutchman.

The Barcelona legend also kept his place ahead of Thierry Henry, but lost to Pirlo, who Cristiano Ronaldo then beat. The final question was Lionel Messi or the Portuguese superstar, with Burn picking the Argentine.

Ad

Trending

Guimaraes was next up in the video (via Barca Buzz), and he picked Luis Figo over Steven Gerrard and Luka Modric to start things off. Andres Iniesta got picked over the Portuguese legend, and also kept his place ahead of Thomas Müller.

However, he lost to Messi next, and the Argentine got picked over Cristiano Ronaldo in the final question. It was not the first time Guimaraes had shown his appreciation for the Inter Miami captain.

Ad

Speaking on the Charla podcast in April this year, Guimaraes said:

“There was a time when we were playing Lyon and PSG. Messi was already at PSG. We were about to start the game. The referee gave a minute or so. Man, I saw Messi doing this gesture. I thought, 'Man, is he talking to me?' Messi was calling me over, gesturing like that (waving gesture). I went over, shook his hand, and he hugged me. Man, Messi called me over to talk to him! I couldn't believe he was talking to me. I swear to God, there's a video of that moment on the internet."

Ad

"So I went over. He said: 'How are you?' I said: 'All good, and you?' And then the game started or something like that. I was so excited! There's a video online. When he dribbles the ball, it's like he puts Super Glue on his foot; the ball never leaves his control! Wow! The guys told me to cover the left side. But it's Messi! You can't stop him, you can't. But in that game, I managed to mark him well. Yeah, he didn't score, thank God that didn't happen.”

Ad

Lionel Messi has faced Bruno Guimaraes twice in his career, once for club and once for country, winning both matches.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo heading to the end of their careers

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world, and are now slowly heading to the end of their careers. The two have moved away from European football, playing in the United States and Saudi Arabia, respectively, for the last few years.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in 2022, following the mutual termination of his contract at Manchester United. He has now signed a new deal extending his stay until 2027.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after his contract at PSG expired. He remains in contract talks at the MLS club, and is in the final months of his deal this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More