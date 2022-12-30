Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ranked among other legends as fan calculates Super Ballon d’Or rankings

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been ranked in a fan's calculations of the "Super Ballon d'Or."

This highly prestigious award has only been awarded once in its history, to Alfredo Di Stefano in 1989.

Notably, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of France Football magazine, the publication presented the super award, which was only open to European players. It was won by Real Madrid legend Di Stefano, who held Spanish citizenship and was selected over Johan Cruyff and Michel Platini.

However, some fans believe that the special prize should be reinstated to honor the top player of the present era. This will understandably include icons like Ronaldo and Messi.

An enthusiast on Reddit calculated and created the list, ranking players based solely on their Ballon d'Or performances since 1990. Messi, who holds the record for the most Ballons d'Or at seven, unsurprisingly sits atop the list, with Ronaldo sitting right behind him in second.

The rankings have sparked debate and surprise among fans, with some claiming that certain players should be ranked higher or lower on the list.

Here is the list (via Sport Bible):

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo Nazario Zinedine Zidane Andriy Shevchenko Roberto Baggio & Lothar Matthäus Hristo Stoichkov Robert Lewandowski Ronaldinho Rivaldo Kaka Luis Figo & Luka Modric Thierry Henry Andres Iniesta & Matthias Sammer Karim Benzema & Michael Owen Pavel Nedved Marco van Basten, Jean-Pierre Papin , George Weah , Fabio Cannavaro & Xavi Hernandez Dennis Bergkamp Neymar Raul Paolo Maldini. Jurgen Klinsmann, David Beckham & Gianluigi Buffon. Roberto Carlos Sadio Mane Davor Suker & Dejan Savićevic Darko Pančev, Salvatore Schillaci, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Deco, Predrag Mijatović, Oliver Kahn, Frank Lampard , Antoine Griezmann & Virgil van Dijk Didier Drogba & Kylian Mbappe Steven Gerrard, Kevin De Bruyne & Mo Salah Iker Casillas, Andrea Pirlo & Samuel Eto’o Luis Suarez, Jari Litmanen , Eric Cantona , Alessandro Del Piero & Gabriel Batistuta

There is no guarantee that a Super Ballon d'Or will be created this time around. However, if France Football decides to go ahead with it, it will be no surprise if Messi wins, with the legend racking up seven remarkable Ballons d'Or.

Robert Lewandowski has backed Lionel Messi to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and others to another Ballon d'Or award

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has openly backed Blaugrana legend Messi as the potential winner of this season's Ballon d'Or. The Polish striker noted that the Argentine playmaker's blistering feats during the FIFA World Cup would be vital in earning the award.

Speaking to El Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski admitted that there was now a clear favorite:

“Of course. There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it.”

Ronaldo will most certainly be out of contention for the Ballon d'Or this season. He is currently a free agent following a contract termination with Manchester United.

