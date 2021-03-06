Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reveal the best defenders they have ever faced

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for several years now, cementing their place as two of the greatest players the beautiful game has seen thus far.

With 11 Ballon d'Or awards, tons of silverware and countless records shared between them, the two demigods have constantly left the world in awe with their consistent ability to enthrall with a football at their feet.

While Lionel Messi is now playing his 17th season for Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo is in his 19th season as a senior professional, having played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus. The duo have also represented their nations for years now.

Naturally, over the course of their glittering careers, both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have faced off against a plethora of players who have tried (and most often failed) to get the better of them. One can only imagine the dread a player must feel when they step on a pitch to take on either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

While not many have succeeded in stopping them, there have been a few players that have at least caused the two legends a fair amount of bother. Last year, Lionel Messi made a surprising revelation when he named Pablo Maffeo as the player who troubled him significantly.

"Pablo Maffeo of Girona [was the toughest man-marker. That was intense!" Lionel Messi said of the 23-year-old who now plays for Huesca.

"Man-marking doesn't bother me - you know that there will be tough matches and it can be strange to always have someone around you. In truth it hasn't happened to me that often. It doesn't bother me, but it is strange," Lionel Messi said.

Meanwhile, as per Sky Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo named Ashley Cole as the opponent that gave him the most grief. The Portugal superstar faced Cole several times during his time at Manchester United. Speaking about their encounters, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe. He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both fail to win league titles this season

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Despite being among the most successful footballers in the world in terms of silverware, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could go without winning league titles this season.

le Messi's Barcelona sit second in La Liga - five points behind Atletico Madrid - Ronaldo's and Juventus find themselves 10 points shy of the Serie A summit. Both teams only have 13 matches left to play in the league this season and it will take a very, very special effort for them to finish the season as champions.

Barcelona take on Osasuna later tonight, while Juventus face Lazio in a crucial league encounter.