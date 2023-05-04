Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? A question that has divided the entire football fraternity over the last decade.

Sportskeeda asked AI to rank the five greatest players in La Liga, and it had a clear answer. Here is what the AI generated:

"Lionel Messi: Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, and his impact on La Liga has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"He has won an incredible 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions League titles with Barcelona, and has broken numerous records along the way. His skill, creativity and ability to score goals make him a player like no other and his legacy in La Liga will be hard to match.

About Cristiano Ronaldo, it said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo: Ronaldo's impact in La Liga cannot be understated. During his time at Real Madrid, he won two La Liga titles and four Champions League titles, and became the club's all-time top scorer with an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances. He also won three Ballon d'Or awards while playing in Spain, and his rivalry with Messi created some of the most memorable moments in the history of the league."

AI then mentioned three former players and legends of the game:

"Alfredo Di Stefano: Di Stefano is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of Real Madrid, and his impact on La Liga during the 1950s and 60s cannot be ignored.

"He led Real Madrid to five consecutive European Cup titles between 1956 and 1960, and helped them win eight La Liga titles during his time at the club. His skill, vision, and goalscoring ability set the standard for generations of players to come."

Barcelona and Ajax midfield maestro Johan Cryuff came next:

"Johan Cruyff: Cruyff played for Barcelona during the 1970s and helped revolutionise the club's style of play, known as 'Total Football'. He won the La Liga title with the club in 1974 and also played a pivotal role in the Dutch national team that reached the World Cup final in 1974. His influence on the game was immense and his impact on La Liga cannot be ignored.

Ferenc Puskas was awarded fifth place:

"Ferenc Puskas: Puskas played for Real Madrid during the 1950s and was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the history of the game. He helped Real Madrid win 5 European Cup titles and 3 La Liga titles, and scored an incredible 242 goals in 262 appearances for the club.

"His impact on La Liga helped establish Real Madrid as one of the greatest clubs in the world, and his goalscoring feats set the standard for future generations of strikers."

It should be noted that, while Messi spent 17 years in Barcelona, Ronaldo was at Real Madrid from 2009-2018.

Where are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing now?

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after failing to extend his contract at Barcelona due to La Liga financial fair play rules. His contract at PSG expires this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, joined Juventus in 2018 after leaving Real Madrid. In the summer of 2021, he returned to Manchester United. The Portuguese forward had a fallout with the club in fall 2022 and was released via mutual consent. He currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

