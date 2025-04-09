Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When De Bruyne named player he'd like to play with amid links to Inter Miami and Al-Nassr

Kevin De Bryune's comments, made back in 2013, on who he would prefer to play with between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have resurfaced amid links to Inter Miami and Al-Nassr. The Belgium international is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the current campaign, with the MLS and Saudi Pro League rumored to be possible destinations.

De Bruyne recently announced his imminent exit from the Etihad in an emotional farewell letter on social media. According to reports (via GiveMeSport), the 33-year-old could be heading to either the MLS or Saudi Pro League as he looks to wind down his career.

Al-Nassr have been huge admirers of the City star and could make a move for to step up their pursuit of silverware. Inter Miami, meanwhile, are reportedly keeping tabs on De Bryune and preparing a contract offer for the Belgian playmaker (via Mirror).

During an interview in 2013, De Bruyne was asked who he'd like to play alongside between Messi and Ronaldo. He opted for the Portuguese, citing that the Argentine played in a similar position as himself, so he'd prefer to play with the iconic forward.

“I would say, probably Ronaldo, because he’s more of a typical striker. Messi is still more of a playmaker. Because I’m a playmaker, you can give me a striker," De Bruyne said (via GiveMeSport).

De Bruyne has yet to play with either of the two football greats but has played against them multiple times for club and country. He has faced Lionel Messi on four occasions and was on the winning side only once. Meanwhile, the Manchester City midfielder has two wins from three meetings against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi wants Inter Miami to sign Benfica star ahead of Kevin De Bruyne - Reports

As per the Sun, Lionel Messi wants Inter Miami to sign his ex-teammate Angel Di Maria ahead of Kevin De Bryune. The Herons have been linked with a transfer for the Manchester City star, who will become a free agent in the summer.

However, Messi reportedly favors the signing of Di Maria over the Belgian. The former Argentina international is in the final months of his contract at Benfica and will be up for grabs on a free like De Bruyne.

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria shared the dressing room for La Albiceleste and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has already been reunited with Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez at the Chase Stadium.

