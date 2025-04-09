Lionel Messi will try and persuade Inter Miami to sign ex-teammate ahead of Kevin De Bruyne in the next transfer window: Reports

Lionel Messi will reportedly try to convince Inter Miami to opt against signing wantaway Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne announced a few days ago that he will be leaving the Etihad at the end of the season. After making the announcement, he has been linked with a move to the Herons in the MLS.

Since becoming Miami’s head coach in November 2024, Javier Mascherano has made four signings and will be keen to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window. With De Bruyne approaching the twilight years of his career, a move to the United States could be the next logical step.

Inter Miami’s hierarchy are reportedly eager to sign a superstar, and they have identified De Bruyne, who will become a free agent at the end of this season, as a potential target. While the Herons are gearing up for the signature of the Belgian playmaker, recent reports have claimed that the deal could be scuppered.

According to the Sun, Lionel Messi will try to persuade Inter Miami’s hierarchy to sign his countryman Angel Di Maria from Benfica, instead of Manchester City’s De Bruyne.

Di Maria, 37, will have his current contract with Benfica run out this summer. Not only has Messi played alongside Di Maria at the international level, but the duo also shared the locker room at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Across club and country, Messi and Di Maria have played 141 matches together, registering 16 joint goal participations.

Will Kevin De Bruyne join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

While reports have claimed that Lionel Messi will try to dissuade Inter Miami from signing Kevin De Bruyne, he is in pole position to join David Beckham’s team should he decide to play in the MLS.

According to ESPN, Inter Miami hold the discovery rights for De Bruyne, which increases the possibility of the midfielder playing alongside Messi at the Florida-based club. The Manchester City star will be a free agent come the end of the season. And because the Florida-based club hold his discovery rights, they will get the first opportunity to negotiate with him should he decide to play in the MLS.

As per MLS rules, clubs can sign up to five players to their discovery list at any given time. So, when a club lists a player, they get exclusive rights to initiate contract negotiations first without competition from other MLS clubs.

Lionel Messi is already Inter Miami's all-time leading goalscorer (40) and potentially linking up with assist king Kevin De Bruyne next season would only benefit the Argentine legend.

