Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo picked his favourite between the 2 superstars

Daniel Ricciardo was in the headlines on Tuesday as he returned to the F1 grid, and football fans recollected him picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. When asked to choose between the two, the on-loan AlphaTauri driver backed the Portuguese star over the Argentine.

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is never-ending, and we have seen several sports personalities being asked to pick between the two phenoms of football.

Ricciardo was asked to do the same during his time at McLaren for their YouTube channel, and he was quick to back the Al-Nassr star over the new Inter Miami signing.

The video of the new AlphaTauri driver and his former teammate at McLaren, Lando Norris, resurfaced on Tuesday, minutes after he was announced as the replacement for Nyck De Vries.

The Australian driver was the back-up at Red Bull Racing this year after losing his McLaren seat to Oscar Piastri at the end of last season.

Ricciardo will now drive for AphaTauri, Red Bull's sister side on the grid, until the end of the season after they sacked De Vries. The rookie driver failed to collect a point in the first 10 races of the season, while his teammate Yuki Tsunoda managed two. This made the team the bottom-placed side in the constructors' championship.

What next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi fans in USA

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami after leaving PSG at the end of last season. The Argentine landed in the United States on Tuesday following his vacation in the Bahamas.

The MLS side plan to unveil the new signing on July 16 – a day after their match against St Louis City SC. While Messi will be unveiled this month, his debut will be in August after the league returns from the mid-season break.

Inter Miami are not at their best this season and are currently on a 10-match winless streak. They will be hoping to get some help from Lionel Messi when he makes his debut next month.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, he is gearing up for the new season of the Saudi Pro League, which has added a lot of stars during the summer transfer window. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Roberto Firmino have moved to the Middle East. The Portuguese star will be looking forward to helping his side win the league title.

The fixtures for the 2023-24 season are yet to be announced and are only expected in August.

