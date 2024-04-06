Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When F1 star Daniel Ricciardo picked his favorite footballer

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo once picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked to choose between the duo.

In a 2022 interview with ESPN F1, Ricciardo and Lando Norris played the this or that challenge. They were asked a series of questions, including picking between cats and dogs, their favorite city, and more. Norris and Ricciardo were also asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo; both went with the Portuguese superstar.

Watch the full video below:

Ricciardo is currently a part of the RB Formula 1 team while Norris is with McLaren. However, at the time of the interview, both were teammates at McLaren.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, meanwhile, continue to divide opinions. 39-year-old Ronaldo and soon-to-be 37 Messi are in the twilight of their careers. Both superstars, though, continue to perform at a very high level.

This season, Ronaldo has scored 36 goals and has provided 12 assists in 36 appearances across competitions. Meanwhile, Messi has started the season well with Inter Miami, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five appearances. The Argentine, though, is currently sidelined with a muscular injury.

When Vitinha perfectly settled the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Vitinha is one of the few players to have had the privilege of sharing the pitch with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He is an international teammate of Ronaldo and played alongside Messi for Paris Saint-Germain.

Last year, the midfielder was asked to take his pick between the duo, to which he answered:

"It's a really sincere answer: they're two seperate players, they're two extraterrestrials, if that's what we can call it. I'm privilleged, I'm one of the few who managed to play with both at the same time."

Vitinha's answer is perhaps the best way to sum up the perennial debate. Both sets of fans had best enjoy the superstars for the little time they have left.

Poll : Who is the GOAT in your opinion? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi 0 votes View Discussion