Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho picked his favorite between the PSG and Al-Nassr stars

Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has already given his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate.

The Portuguese playmaker joined the Reds last summer for a fee of €5.9 million. Before this, he was on Fulham's books for six years, where he registered 12 goals and eight assists in 44 senior appearances across competitions.

Born in Torres Vedras, Portugal, Carvalho has represented Os Navegadores at the U21 level. But despite his national allegiance, he chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo when asked to pick between the two.

Speaking in an interview to the club media last year whilst he was at Fulham, Carvalho said, via @BarcaWorldwide:

"For me Messi is better than Ronaldo. I grew up liking Messi more because what he does on the pitch is absolutely crazy."

Carvalho's playing style resembles that of Messi. Both have a low center of gravity, like to dribble past their opponents and play in similar positions on the pitch. But that is where the likeness ends.

The Argentina icon is widely regarded as one of the best players the world has ever seen. His case to be labeled the greatest footballer of all time was further strengthened in December, when he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, hasn't won a trophy for more than two years and is currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi could follow Cristiano Ronaldo's path and go to Saudi Arabia - reports

According to MARCA (h/t Mirror), Al-Hilal remain favorites to sign soon-to-be out-of-contract Lionel Messi.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is unlikely to pen a new deal at the Parc des Princes and is expected to leave on a free transfer this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines in January when he officially agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr as a player.

The deal sees the Portugal icon pocket £173 million in annual wages - by far the most in world football. However, Al-Hilal are reportedly keen to sign Messi on terms that will eclipse the Al-Nassr forward's figures.

Messi supposedly prefers to keep playing in Europe. He hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, having won the World Cup, Ligue 1 and 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year among other awards this season.

A return to Barcelona has been heavily touted but as per Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan club are yet to table an offer for him.

