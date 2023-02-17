Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo: Who is better?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the very best players to ever grace the beautiful game. The question of who between the duo is better is a never-ending debate that divides football fans across the world.

Messi 'completed' football with Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace played a starring role during the tournament in Qatar. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists. The Little Magician was named the winner of the Golden Ball award for the second time in his career at the World Cup for his showings.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has never won a FIFA World Cup in his career. A semi-final appearance with Portugal in 2006 was his best achievement in the competition.

Ronaldo, however, has won more UEFA Champions League trophies. He has won the premier European competition five times while Messi has won it four times.

Ronaldo is also the leading goalscorer in the Champions League with 140 goals while Messi has 129 goals.

Lionel Messi, however, has won seven Ballon d'Ors in his career, a record number. Cristiano Ronaldo has won the individual honor five times in his career.

Ronaldo, though, is the leading goalscorer in the history of football with 824 goals. Messi is not far behind, with his tally being 802.

The Portuguese is also the leading scorer in the history of international football (118), and club football (706).

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate lingers on

While Lionel Messi is now widely considered the greatest player ever with his triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in some people's books Cristiano Ronaldo will always be the GOAT.

Both are magnificent players and have blessed fans with countless memorable duels. Choosing who is better is often a matter of personal preference. Hence, it would be wise for the fans to enjoy both as long as they are still playing.

