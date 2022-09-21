Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Who has the higher net worth, salary and endorsements?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the game of football for more than a decade. The two iconic footballers have won as many as 12 Ballon d'Ors between them and are widely regarded as two of the greatest to ever grace the game.

Their on-pitch rivalry has been much discussed and will be cherished forever, but their rivalry off the pitch is also eye-catching.

Here, we will take a look at the duo's rivalry in terms of their net worth, salary, and endorsements, as per The Sun.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo earn exactly the same from their endorsements, which is around £48 million.

Ronaldo is more popular in comparison to his rival on Instagram, where he earns £1.2 million for every post.

Messi, on the other hand, earns £1.05 million for each post while he is also significantly behind Ronaldo in terms of his property empire.

Ronaldo boasts a huge empire of £43 million worth of property, while Messi's total property values around £17 million.

The list, however, excludes the Argentine's current pad in Paris, which he is renting for an eye-watering £17,260 per month.

Meanwhile, Messi's car collection's worth is significantly higher than that of his rival.

Lionel Messi boasts a car collection of worth £28 million in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo's £19 million.

Lionel Messi's total net worth is also significantly higher than that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward is valued at £524 million, which is £87 million more than that of the Manchester United attacker.

Messi reportedly earns around £65m per year from PSG in salaries which is also higher than Ronaldo's annual package of £52m.

Messi tops the latest list of the best-paid athletes in the world, with Ronaldo down in third behind NBA legend LeBron James.

Between May 2021 and May 2022, Messi reportedly earned £113m compared to Ronaldo's earnings of £100m.

Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - a rivalry to cherish forever

Despite both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi having entered the latter stages of their careers, they remain the biggest brands in world football.

Ronaldo is currently 37 years of age while Messi is at 35 and it is quite understandable that their era is coming to an end.

In all likeliness, the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar could be their final World Cup.

Both of them both head into the World Cup among the favorites to lead their respective nations to glory.

