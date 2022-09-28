Lionel Messi currently has no offers as he prepares to decide PSG future after 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Lionel Messi will reportedly decide his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) future after the Qatar World Cup this year. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly does not have any offers on the table at the moment.

The Argentine captain signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants last summer. He left Barcelona in 2021 after the club failed to renew his contract due to financial complications. His contract at PSG expires next summer.

Messi had a below-par debut season (by his standards) in France as he scored only 11 goals in 34 games for PSG. However, the former Barcelona captain has made an explosive start to the new campaign. He has netted six goals and laid down eight assists in 11 matches for the Parisian giants this season.

The Sun has now reported that the 35-year-old forward has no offers on the table at the moment. PSG have reportedly expressed their desire to keep Messi at the club beyond next year but talks are yet to formally begin between the two parties. Barcelona, who are also rumored to be interested in bringing back their legend, have not yet made official contact with the player's representatives.

Messi recently spoke about his time at PSG. He told TyC Sports (reported via AS):

"I feel good, different from last year and I knew it was going to be like that. Last year, as I already said, I had a bad time, I never finished finding myself and this one is different."

Messi continued:

"I arrived with a different head, more accommodated to the club, to the locker room, to the game, to my team-mates. The truth is that I feel very good and I have enjoyed myself again."

The former Barca forward appears to be focused on helping Argentina perform well at the World Cup. He finished with a runners-up medal in 2014, where Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final.

With the national side unbeaten since 2019, Argentina will hope to end their 36-year drought at the World Cup in Qatar this year.

They will play in Group C and have been clubbed with Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The World Cup will start on November 21 and end on December 18.

Messi will return to club action before that. His PSG team will take on OGC Nice this weekend on October 1.

Gonzalo Higuain opens up on possibility of PSG's Lionel Messi joining MLS

The PSG forward's former national teammate and current Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain thinks that the American Major League Soccer (MLS) could see a revolution if the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner comes to the US.

Higuain said (reported via GOAL):

"He has already trained here in Miami. He knows the place. Leo is like [Diego] Maradona... he can't live anywhere. It's his decision, but if he comes here, it will cause an extraordinary revolution, no question."

The Argentine captain has scored 689 goals and laid out 326 assists in 823 games in club football.

