Lionel Messi to decide Barcelona future based on form, club election

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to make his mind up on his Barcelona future based on the club's form this season, and the outcome of the Presidential election at the Catalan club.

Messi has had a troubled start to the season, with the off-season seeing him flare up against the club board, and even coming close to leaving the club.

Barcelona stood firm on their stance that Messi's right to unilaterally rescind his contract had expired in June, before Messi eventually decide not to pursue a legal battle against the club.

However, Messi did target Bartomeu for the way he ran the club, saying that there was no plan or direction with the way the club was being led.

According to Marca, there is no problem in the relationship between Messi and coach Ronald Koeman at the moment, and that the Argentine is focused on ensuring positive results for the club at the moment.

Messi is reportedly only set to make his mind up on his future at the end of the season, even though he has been rumoured to join Manchester City for next season.

The Argentine is keen to assess his options, and the situation at Barcelona before making his mind up on his future.

Lionel Messi did not start Barcelona's La LIga game against Real Betis

Barcelona are scheduled to hold elections in the next few months to find Bartomeu's successor. The new club hierarchy's first task would be to convince Messi about the sporting project at the club.

The Marca report also states that Messi is keen to understand what happens to the sporting director's position at Barcelona, before deciding what his future holds.

Messi did not start at the weekend for Barcelona, in their 5-2 home win against Real Betis. However, after he came on as a half-time substitute when the score was 1-1, he inspired a sensational second half performance from Koeman's team.

Messi set up Antoine Griezmann with a superb dummy, before scoring twice himself to eventually lead Barcelona to a comfortable win.

That was Barcelona's first La Liga win in five games, and eased some pressure on Koeman, who had already come under fire for some of the Blaugrana's early-season performances.

Messi is now away on international duty with Argentina, and will return to a mammoth La Liga clash after the international break. They travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid on November 22.