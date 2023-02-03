Lionel Messi drops fresh hint that he could play for Argentina in 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi has said that he's open to the possibility of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

This is in stark contrast to his statements after lifting the World Cup in Qatar last year, when he announced that it was the last time he was participating in the quadrennial event.

The 35-year-old was the standout performer for Argentina in Qatar last year, making ten goal contributions, including a brace in the final against France to end his country's 36-year-long wait for the trophy.

In an interview with Argentine newspaper Diario Ole, Messi has not ruled out taking part in the 2026 edition, saying:

“I don’t know, I always said because of age it seems to me that it is very difficult. I love playing football. I love what I do, and as long as I am well and feel in physical condition and continue to enjoy this, I will do it. But it seems difficult.”

He added:

“I’m telling you. ... I’m not ahead of anything. That’s what I repeat and I’m going to repeat. Because of age and time, I think it’s difficult. But it depends on how my career goes.”

His national team coach Lionel Scaloni is also hoping to have Messi at his disposal when Argentina defend their World Cup title in 2026. He told Spanish radio Calvia FM:

“I think Lionel Messi can make it to the next World Cup. It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, that he feels good. The doors will always be open. He is happy on the pitch, and for us, (it) would be good.”

Messi has 13 goals in the competition, three behind record-holder Miroslav Klose.

Lionel Messi opens up on emotions of winning FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi was on song in Qatar, spearheading Argentina's bid to win the FIFA World Cup. He scored twice in the final in Doha to help his team to a win on penalties as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won the one major trophy that had eluded him.

Speaking about his emotions on winning the World Cup, he said:

“I saw the cup there, so close, that I was drawn to be near it, touch it, kiss it. It was such an exciting feeling to say 'it's done. To this day it remains such an exciting moment. Even when I see it now, I enjoy it more than I did at that moment. Things have calmed down since, so it's more exciting for me. I see a lot of videos on social media now.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star, though, has one regret — having Diego Maradona watch Argentina lift the trophy. Speaking on the Argentinean radio show Perros de la Calle (via La Nacion), he said:

“I would have liked Diego to give me the Cup, to see all this, Argentina (becoming the) world champion. With how he loved the national team, he wanted these things to happen. He pushed us from above.”

Lionel Messi starred with seven goals and three assists in seven games in the Qatar showpiece.

