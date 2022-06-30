Lionel Messi eats burger named after him at Hard Rock Cafe in Ibiza

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has posted a snap of himself eating a burger at Hard Rock Cafe in Ibiza named 'Messi Burger'.

The Argentinian forward is enjoying the off-season, having recently celebrated his 35th birthday while holidaying in Ibiza. His former teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas have joined him as the trio have been partying in the Balearic Islands.

Messi took out time to sit down for a meal at Hard Rock Cafe and get his hands on his signature burger:

The ingredients include two seared ground beef patties, provolone cheese, chorizo, red onions, lettuce, tomato, a brioche bun and Hard Rock's in-house sauce.

Messi became a brand ambassador for Hard Rock International last year. Their COO Jon Lucas was delighted with the partnership, which has led to Messi's signature burger. Lucas said (via HardRock):

“It is an honour to take our partnership with world-renowned football star, Lionel Messi, and the LIVE GREATNESS campaign to the next level with his very own take on Hard Rock Cafe’s Legendary Steak Burger."

He added:

“We are excited to welcome Hard Rock and Messi fans to our turf to try the burger inspired by Messi’s very own favourites for a unique and unforgettable experience.”

The legendary forward will return to pre-season with PSG in the coming weeks before the Ligue 1 champions face Japanese side Kamasaki on July 20.

Messi is idolised in Spain following his incredible career at Barcelona that saw him become a footballing icon. The Argentine is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and continues to be touted as the greatest player in history.

Lionel Messi will look for a better 2022-23 campaign

Lionel Messi will look to flourish for PSG next season

PSG star Lionel Messi endured a somewhat difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes following his bittersweet departure from Barcelona.

The Argentine couldn't replicate his extraordinary Camp Nou exploits, managing only 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances. In the season before that at Barcelona, Messi had recorded a remarkable 38 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.

Having adapted to life in the French capital, Messi will look for a far better campaign next season. He told TyC Sports:

"I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come. I know the club. I know the city. I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates, and I know it's going to be different".

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas with their wives. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas with their wives. https://t.co/78isTqhbwb

Messi also has the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to look forward to later this year as Argentina seek their first world title in nearly four decades.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far