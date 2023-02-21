Lionel Messi enjoys night out with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and their partners in Barcelona as Antonela Roccuzzo shares snaps

Lionel Messi and Antonel Roccuzzo enjoyed a night out with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and their respective partners in Barcelona on Monday, February 20.

Lionel Messi helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earn a 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 at the weekend. A last-minute free-kick goal from the former Blaugrana superstar claimed all three points.

The victory against Lille saw Les Parisiens put an end to their three-match losing streak in all competitions. The club thus gave all the players in the squad, including Messi, a two-day break, according to RMC.

The Argentinian icon took the opportunity to return to Barcelona, where he spent a significant part of his career. He notably plied his trade at Camp Nou for 21 years before joining PSG in the summer of 2021.

It appears Messi hung out with some of his former teammates upon returning to Catalonia this week. He enjoyed a night out with Alba, Busquets, and their respective partners on Monday.

All of them appear to be in a jolly mood in the snaps shared by the PSG superstar's wife Antonela Roccuzzo on social media. Expressing her delight at the reunion, she wrote on Instagram:

"Night out with friends."

According to Catalonian journalist Gerard Romero, Messi and his friends dined at the Estimar restaurant in Barcelona. The Mediterranean eatery is reportedly popular among some players and staff at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi will return to work with PSG soon

Lionel Messi will be hopeful that hanging out with his long-time friends will help him freshen up his mind before returning to work with PSG. He is expected to return to training with the French giants on Wednesday, February 22.

Les Parisiens will want Messi to be firing on all cylinders as they have a set of important fixtures coming up. They are scheduled to face Ligue 1 title contenders Olympique Marseille on Sunday, February 26.

Christophe Galtier and Co. will then host Nantes in the league before facing Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Having lost 1-0 in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, PSG need to cause a turnaround in Germany on March 8 to progress to the quarterfinals.

Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona?

Lionel Messi reluctantly parted ways with Barcelona before joining PSG ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has since been linked with a return to the La Liga giants.

The 35-year-old's current contract with the Parisians is notably set to expire at the end of the season. There have been suggestions that he is increasingly unlikely to extend his deal with them.

Should that be the case, a return to Camp Nou cannot be ruled out for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

