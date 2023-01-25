Lionel Messi enjoys time out with family in the Alps after missing PSG's cup win against Pays de Cassel 

Lionel Messi and his family enjoyed downtime in the Alps after the Argentine great missed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s 7-0 demolition of Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France. The 35-year-old was spotted in the mountains with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 4.

The PSG forward was given the day off for the side's French Cup meeting with Pays de Cassel. He made the most of the opportunity as the Messi family were pictured exploring the surroundings and taking in the lavish scenery while also enjoying the outdoor pool.

Messi was able to spend time with his wife, whom he met aged just five. The couple married in June 2017. Their three boys Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, along with Roccuzzo, were in the stands at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, as their father lifted the FIFA World Cup for the first time in his career last December.

He finished the tournament with the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and providing three assists. Clearly, he deserved a nice holiday with his family. Now that they have had a break in the Alps, Messi will turn his attention to PSG. Their next clash will be the visit of Reims at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 29). The Argentine great is expected to be part of the squad for that encounter.

Lionel Messi family react to Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The Lionel Messi family were delighted with the World Cup triumph.

Lionel Messi led La Abiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December. He scored two goals in regulation time as Argentina drew 3-3 with France after extra-time.

The PSG forward then struck a delightful penalty during a dramatic shootout as Argentina sealed victory over Les Bleus. The Lionel Messi family were all in attendance for the remarkable moment, and the Barcelona icon's legacy was sealed.

Roccuzzo took to Instagram after Argentina's triumph to salute her partner:

"I don't even know how to start. What a great pride we feel for you (Lionel Messi) Thank you for teaching us to never give up, that we have to fight it until the end IT WAS FINALLY DONE YOU ARE A WORLD CHAMPION, we know what you suffered for so many years, what you wanted to achieve this!!!"

Meanwhile, Messi was snapped hugging his kids in delight following their father's crowning moment. He told TyC Sports in an interview in May last year that he continues to play for his family:

"After having won the Copa América, I thought about them. I knew the happiness they felt at that moment, just as I experienced it and transmitted it. I continue to play for them, my children, my wife."

Poll : 0 votes