Lionel Messi equals unwanted personal record from 2009 during PSG’s defeat to Nice

Lionel Messi did not register a single shot on target in Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) 1-0 loss against Nice at the weekend. This was the first time since the 2009-10 season that the Argentina superstar has not been able to get a shot on target during a league game.

The French giants were handed a shock defeat by Nice after Andy Delort scored in the 88th minute of the game. Lionel Messi struggled to make an impact on the game, which lead to multiple media outlets bashing the Argentine for his performance on the night.

The last time the Argentine failed to register a shot on target during any game across all competitions was for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the 2019 Copa del Rey semi-final.

Messi was also slammed by the French media for his performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League last month. The forward's compatriot Sergio Aguero leapt to his defense saying:

"Leo played well. He broke it, and not because he's my friend. He was very good, he was very active, too bad about the penalty, but then he broke it. The magazines and newspapers in France killed him, they are a******s. Now I'm going to Paris, I had an interview with a magazine from France but I phoned and told them: 'No... Leo Messi.'"

Messi has struggled in front of goal this season and has found the back of the net only seven times in his 24 appearances across all competitions for the club. The Argentine has, however, been PSG's provider-in-chief this campaign, having assisted 10 goals so far.

"But it's not that obvious" - Thierry Henry on Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG

Earlier this week, former Arsenal and Barcelona superstar Thierry Henry spoke in depth about the mental struggles that a footballer goes through during their careers. He brought up Messi's struggles on the pitch at PSG so far and how the move could have affected his mental health. He said:

"When we talk about Messi or Neymar, exceptional players, we forget about this dimension too much. When Lionel cried leaving Barcelona, it was not scheduled. When you think that you are never going to leave somewhere and suddenly it happens, it creates an emotional shock. People say: 'Yes, but it's fine, it has everything you need in Paris.' But it's not that obvious."

