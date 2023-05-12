Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland or Vinicius Jr? Manchester City star Bernardo Silva names his favorite to win Ballon d'Or this year

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva recently made his prediction about the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner from among Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior.

Silva said that Messi is currently the frontunner, as he won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina and has had a good season in club football. The Portuguese, though, added that Haaland could win the prize if Manchester City win the UEFA Champions League. Likewise, Vinicius Junior will be deserving of it if Real Madrid win the competition for the second straight season.

Silva told L'Equipe:

"If Haaland wins the league and the CL, you can put him in the Ballon d'Or discussion, and you can also talk about Vini Jr. if Madrid win the CL, but in general, it is between Messi and the winner of the champions, and so far, I will give it to Messi."

Messi played a starring role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games and also won the Golden Ball. He has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this season as well.

Haaland, meanwhile, has been the Premier League's outstanding performer this season. He broke the record for the most league goals scored in an English top flight season. Haaland has netted 35 times and provided seven assists in 32 games. Since his summer arrival, the Norwegian has netted an impressive 51 goals and provided eight assists in 47 games across competitions.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has once again been outstanding for Real Madrid. He has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 51 games across competitions this term.

Could Lionel Messi leaving PSG hamper his chances of winning Ballon d'Or?

Lionel Messi is in the final months of his PSG contract. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano previously reported that the Argentine would leave Paris at the end of the season.

With a move to a new club looming large, Messi's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or could be in jeopardy. Messi struggled in his first season at PSG, so another move to new surroundings could mean that the player may need time acclimate.

Moreover, Lionel Messi could receive criticism from French pundits and media. Keeping in mind that the Ballon d'Or is awarded by the FFF, it could hurt his case of winning the award for an eighth time if he leaves the Parc des Princes.

