Lionel Messi expected to return to PSG training on Thursday after missing last game due to injury: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi is expected to return to training on Thursday, 10 November, after missing the side's 2-1 win over FC Lorient, as per Canal Supporters.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner in what will be Lionel Messi's last last appearance at the tournament.

There has been a sense of caution over the Argentine's game time before the competition in Qatar.

He missed PSG's victory over Lorient due to inflammation in the Achilles tendon.

There is good news regarding Messi's availability for the Parisians' encounter with Auxerre on Sunday, 13 November.

The Argentine is set to resume collective team training on Thursday morning ahead of the game at the Parc des Princes this weekend.

Messi, 35, has been in scintillating form this season, bagging 12 goals and contributing 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

Exclusive Messi ➐ @ExclusiveMessi Lionel Messi is just 15 away from 800 Career Goals 🤯 Lionel Messi is just 15 away from 800 Career Goals 🤯 🚨 Lionel Messi is just 15 away from 800 Career Goals 🤯 https://t.co/9q7YbnvY2C

It has coincided with Christophe Galtier's side's brilliant start to the campaign, in which they sit top of Ligue 1 with 12 wins and two draws in 14 fixtures.

PSG also progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League and will face Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Messi will likely make his final appearance for PSG ahead of the FIFA World Cup against Auxerre.

Argentina are then set to play a friendly against the United Arab Emirates on 16 November.

La Albiceleste then jet of to Qatar for their first game of the competition against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Lionel Messi is among three other PSG players who are expected to take part in Thursday's collective training session

All eyes are on Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup

Lionel Messi is expected to be joined by Presnel Kimpembe, Kylian Mbappe, and Keylor Navas for Thursday's training session.

Kimpembe also missed PSG's win over Lorient due to an Achilles tendon issue but will resume collective training.

The French defender has made 10 appearances across competitions, helping the Parisians keep three clean sheets.

Navas has been dealing with back pain but is also expected to be back in training.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is yet to make an appearance this season due to the impressive form of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Galtier's side have shipped just nine goals in the league so far this term.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Most Goals+Assists of 2022



Mbappe (46+15 in 48)

Messi (27+26 in 42)

Haaland (42+8 in 39)

Nkunku (36+13 in 56)

Lewandowski (40+8 in 46)

Neymar (30+18 in 38)

De Bruyne (18+25 in 48)

Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (31+11 in 54) Most Goals+Assists of 2022Mbappe(46+15 in 48)Messi(27+26 in 42)Haaland(42+8 in 39)Nkunku(36+13 in 56)Lewandowski(40+8 in 46)Neymar(30+18 in 38)De Bruyne(18+25 in 48)Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (31+11 in 54) ⚽️🅰️ Most Goals+Assists of 20226⃣1⃣ Mbappe 🇫🇷 (46+15 in 48)5⃣3⃣ Messi 🇦🇷 (27+26 in 42)5⃣0⃣ Haaland 🇳🇴 (42+8 in 39)4⃣9⃣ Nkunku 🇫🇷 (36+13 in 56)4⃣8⃣ Lewandowski 🇵🇱 (40+8 in 46)4⃣8⃣ Neymar 🇧🇷 (30+18 in 38)4⃣3⃣ De Bruyne 🇧🇪 (18+25 in 48)4⃣2⃣ Kane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (31+11 in 54) https://t.co/av6bQAm5mx

Finally, Mbappe felt a spike in his adductor during the victory away at Lorient, but Galtier confirmed it was nothing serious.

The French striker has notched up 18 goals and five assists in 19 appearances.

However, Fabian Ruiz is one player who will miss the session as he deals with an adductor injury.

