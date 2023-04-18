Lionel Messi fails with disguise in public as fans recognise him during outing with family at Disneyland in Paris

Lionel Messi reportedly failed with his disguise during a recent trip to Disneyland in Paris. The PSG star tried to get in disguise, but the Argentine was quickly recognized and surrounded by fans.

As per a report in Argentine news outlet INFOBAE, Messi took his family to Disneyland during the weekend. The FIFA World Cup winner was making the most of his time off and wanted to take the kids for a family outing.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sported a hoodie and tried his best to mask his identity. However, his fans did not fail to recognize him and surrounded him.

Reports suggest Messi is making the most of his last few weeks in Paris as he plans to leave PSG in the summer. His contract expires after this season and the Argentine has stalled contract talks with the Ligue 1 side.

A return to Barcelona looms for the forward, who is reportedly ready to wait for the Catalan side to get their financial crisis sorted.

Barcelona in talks to re-sign Lionel Messi from PSG

Barcelona’s vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the Catalan side are in talks with Lionel Messi regarding a return. The Blaugrana are confident of getting him back to Camp Nou and believe the return is close.

He was quoted by AS saying:

“We have been in contact with Leo Messi’s camp. Leo knows how much we appreciate him and I’d love for him to come back here at Barcelona. I was involved in contract talks two years ago and still remember how hard was to let Leo Messi leave. For sure Leo Messi loves Barça and the city, so we hope to find the right conditions to continue his story.”

Journlaist Jose Alvarez,on El Chiringuito TV, has reported that Messi will take a significant wage cut to rejoin the Catalan side. He said:

"Leo Messi is ready to take a pay cut and adapt to a salary in accordance with Barça's situation. Laporta must have a face to face talk with him. Leo saw the fans at the Spotify Camp Nou chant his name last Sunday. People from the club who were not in favour of Messi's return have understood that it would be a great financial boost."

Messi is not short of options as Saudi Arabian clubs are also waitig to lure him to the Middle East.

