Lionel Messi forced to train separately due to physical issues as Argentina prepare for crucial FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico: Reports

Lionel Messi was forced to train separately ahead of Argentina's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico.

Messi has been suffering from an issue since his team's friendly against the UAE on November 16. The Albicelestes suffered a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening fixture of their tournament as well.

Messi scored from the spot to give his team the lead on November 22. However, Saudi Arabia scored two quickfire second-half goals to complete a turnaround.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi will play and start on Saturday for Argentina vs. Mexico. He did some kinesiology work for discomfort in his soleus he had even before the game vs. Saudi Arabia. Via @gastonedul Lionel Messi will play and start on Saturday for Argentina vs. Mexico. He did some kinesiology work for discomfort in his soleus he had even before the game vs. Saudi Arabia. Via @gastonedul. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CJAbpUkmbn

The left soleus of Lionel Messi's left leg is the body part in question. While Messi didn't train with the group, his participation in the game against Mexico is not in question.

Lionel Messi's coach Lionel Scaloni explained ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup how he became a coach

Argentina and Lionel Messi's coach, Lionel Scaloni, explained how he transitioned into coaching. Speaking to the Guardian ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Scaloni said:

“I fed on football, I could watch football 24 hours. I was always close to the coach, discussing what worked. That ‘bug’ always bit me. Even as a kid, the best in my age group, I was never an egotist, always pulled the group together. But injury quickened that. I can’t play every game and think: ‘I have to do something.’"

Scaloni went on to add:

“Something clicked in Italy. I went at 30 thinking I knew everything and found so much to learn. I did my first badge in 2011 despite not retiring until 2015. I would train at Formello, Lazio’s place, then cross to Trigoria, Roma’s place, for the coaching course.”

Scaloni further spoke about his experience of seeing Messi play for the first time. When asked whether he had seen anything like that before, Scaloni said:

“No, not even close, I’ve played against the best, but like that, no. What he generates in teammates and opponents is beyond the normal. After six, seven, eight games, the group’s forming. Otamendi, Di María, who he already knew. De Paul joins, Lo Celso, Papu [Gómez], people who manage a group. When Leo joined, it was natural. And kids are more open now. At 18, I got called up. There was Crespo and all those and I was like …”

