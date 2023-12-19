Lionel Messi gets stunning new mural in Buenos Aires to celebrate 1-year anniversary of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win

On the occasion of the first anniversary of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, a giant mural of Lionel Messi has come up in the capital of Buenos Aires.

Messi, 36, led from the front as La Albiceleste reigned supreme at the quadrennial event in Qatar, dethroning defending champions France in a pulsating six-goal final, which went to penalties (4-2).

Leading from the front, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged a rich haul of seven goals and three assists in seven games, playing every minute of every game, including two shootouts. Messi scored twice in the final - once in extra time - as Argentina became the world champions for the third time, first since 1986.

As reported by Football on TNT Sports, an impressive giant mural of Messi came up on a building in Buenos Aires, with the Argentina captain in celebration with his right fist up.

Following his World Cup triumph, Messi 'completed football', having won all major trophies across club and international football. The Inter Miami forward won the Copa America with the Albiceleste two years ago and the Finalissima last year.

What milestones did Argentina captain Lionel Messi achieve at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

For his superlative exploits at the World Cup last year in Qatar, Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball, finishing ahead of his then PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who took home the Golden Boot.

It marked the first time any player won two Golden Balls, with Messi winning it for the first time in 2014, when Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the final at the Maracana.

Messi (13) went past Gabriel Batistuta (10) to become La Albiceleste's top scorer in the World Cup. He's the oldest player to score five or more goals at a single World Cup.

By featuring in the final, the 36-year-old surpassed Germany legend Lothar Matheus (25) to become the most capped player in the quadrennial event. The Inter Miami forward is the first player in 56 years to score and provide an assist in at least three games of the World Cup in a single edition.