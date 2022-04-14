Lionel Messi to have GOAT printed on his shirt after reported €50 million deal signed by PSG

Lionel Messi will have "GOAT" printed on his shirt following a reported €50 million shirt deal being signed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Touted by many as the greatest of all time, the Argentinian forward may now have the term embroidered on his kit for PSG.

PSG have agreed a huge €50 million commercial sponsorship deal with online sneaker marketplace GOAT that begins at the start of the 2022-23 season and will continue for three years.

The deal means players will have the brand logo printed on the club's shirt sleeves.

In announcing the deal, PSG Chief Partnerships Officer, Marc Armstrong said (via Daily Star):

"We are delighted to welcome GOAT into the Paris Saint-Germain family with this partnership that will see them join the exclusive roster of club partners present on our iconic jerseys."

"GOAT is a perfect fit for the club and further supports our position as a leading global sports and lifestyle icon for fans all over the world. Together we will develop exciting and creative experiences to connect with supporters everywhere."

Lionel Messi yet to become the GOAT at PSG

Lionel Messi is one of ootball's all tome greats

It has been somewhat of a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes for the Argentinian forward.

Having left Barcelona in unceremonious circumstances, the 34-year-old has failed to hit the heights that preceded him at the Camp Nou.

Messi spent 16 seasons in Catalonia, scoring 672 goals and contributing 302 assists in 777 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

But the untouchable scoring feats of his time with the Blaugrana have seemingly not followed him to Paris.

The trickster has eight goals and 13 assists in 28 PSG games.

His worst performance perhaps came against long-time La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

He was part of the Parisian side that capitulated, surrendering a 2-0 lead over Los Blancos to lose 3-1 and exit the UEFA Champions League at the R16.

Following this, Messi was subsequently booed by the Parc des Princes faithful for his uninspiring performance in the defeat.

He has also been lamented by the French media for his form but the legendary forward is intent on turning things around.

The Daily Mail reports that Messi is determined to have success with the Ligue 1 side.

Perhaps the Argentine was always going to need time to adapt to a new setting, having become so comfortable at Barcelona.

A new season is on the horizon and with it is an opportunity for the attacker to turn things around and return to his rightful place among the forwards in world football.

He'll have a year's experience under his belt and a further understanding of his teammates and the system he's playing in.

Messi is perhaps the GOAT and he'll look to continue his glittering career by being a success story with PSG.

