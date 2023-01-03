“Lionel Messi got angry” - Sergio Aguero says he infuriated Argentina captain during 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he infuriated Argentina captain Lionel Messi during the side's 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations.

La Albiceleste lifted the World Cup for the third time after a memorable 4-2 penalty shootout win over France in the final on December 18. Aguero was with the national team and celebrated with Messi and Co after their triumph in Qatar.

Pictures of the former Manchester City striker lifting Lionel Messi on his shoulders while the iconic attacker held the World Cup trophy were seen worldwide. However, Aguero has explained how he drew the ire of Messi due to neglecting his health during the celebrations, as he was drinking during the festivities.

He said (via Roy Nemer):

"I drank a lot but I didn't eat. We were world champions. If something were to happen to me, let it be there. Leo (Messi) got angry and told me 'stop'. How stop? We are world champions, so happy."

Messi enjoyed a magnificent FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Aguero, meanwhile, retired from football in 2021 due to a heart condition when he was 33. He became a close friend of Messi's during the duo's time with the Argentine national team, rooming with the legendary forward during past World Cup tournaments.

The PSG attacker decided to room alone during this year's tournament but shared a room with Aguero ahead of the final against France.

Argentina squad are pushing for Lionel Messi to play at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi's teammates want him to play on into the next World Cup.

Speculation grows over Lionel Messi's future with the Argentina national team after he finally lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy. The Argentine icon previously said that this year's competition in Qatar was set to be his last.

However, following Albiceleste's triumphant World Cup campaign, Messi's international retirement plans have been put on hold.

His teammate Alexis Mac Allister has said that Argentina players are trying to convince Messi to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He said (via GOAL):

“We don’t want him to leave the national team. He said he was going to be his last World Cup, but we don’t want that. We want him to stay with us. He knows it."

Mac Allister added:

"So let’s see what happens. He sent a message to us yesterday, wishing us a very good year. He was very grateful to us. After the game we couldn’t speak too much because we wanted to celebrate. I think we still don’t realise what we achieved, but in the next five or 10 years we will.”

Messi starred with seven goals and three assists in seven games at the World Cup.

