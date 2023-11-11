Lionel Messi headlines list as Argentina announce squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named in the squad to take on Uruguay and Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week.

The 36-year-old - who recently won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award - has played a stop-start role in the Albiceleste's qualifying campaign due to injury.

After scoring a sumptuous free-kick winner in their opener at home to Ecuador, Messi missed the next game - a 3-0 win at Bolivia - due to muscle injury. He played only 37 minutes in the 1-0 home win over Paraguay in the next qualifier before scoring both goals in the 2-0 win in Peru.

Argentina are atop the CONMEBOL qualifying charts with a perfect four wins out of four, five clear of second-placed Uruguay. They next take on Uruguay (home) on November 16 before travelling to Brazil five days later.

Messi - whose club season with Inter Miami has ended after the Herons failed to qualify for the postseason - has been expectedly named in the 28-man squad for the two games.

Lionel Scaloni's squad also features the likes of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielders Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Alister, and attackers Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria.

It's the Albiceleste's last set of qualifiers this year before they resume their qualifying campaign in September.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Argentina since their 2022 FIFA World Cup win?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi played a stellar role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games, playing every minute of each game.

He scored in all four knockout games - including a brace in the final against France - as La Albiceleste reigned supreme at the World Cup after 36 long years. Since then, Messi has been in fine form for his national side.

In six games - three competitive and three friendlies - he has bagged eight goals and an assist. That includes three goals in as many World Cup qualifiers. The blank against Paraguay snapped a run of eight straight scoring games for Messi since the 2-0 win over Poland in the World Cup.