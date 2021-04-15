Lionel Messi helps CONMEBOL obtain 50,000 Covid vaccines for South American players ahead of Copa America

As a gesture of goodwill, FC Barcelona superstar forward Lionel Messi has helped obtain 50,000 Covid vaccines for South American players.

A deal with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac was brokered by Uruguay’s president Luis Lacalle Pou. CONMEBOL is on an enterprising mission to vaccinate all South American players before the impending Copa America, which is set to be held this summer.

The agreement was made after Lionel Messi sent three signed sweatshirts to Sinovac, whose directors are massive admirers of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. The South American continent has been hit massively by the second wave of coronavirus, and CONMEBOL wants all first division players in South America to receive a dose of the vaccine.

Outlining the importance of vaccination, CONMEBOL official Gonzalo Belloso said:

“The idea is to vaccinate all of Argentina’s first division teams,” said Bellos. “We want all football players to be inoculated before the Copa América because any of them could be called to play.”

Belloso also thanked Lionel Messi for his contribution to this ambitious endeavor through his Twitter account.

Al anunciar las 50.000 dosis de vacuna para @CONMEBOL, quiero contarles que los directivos de @Sinovac manifestaron su admiración por Lionel Messi, quién con toda predisposición nos envió 3 camisetas para ellos. Así que el también es parte de este logro!!#Elfutbolsalvaalfutbol pic.twitter.com/E5gudJ1RR8 — Gonzalo Belloso (@GonzaloBelloso7) April 13, 2021

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have a great chance to win La Liga this season

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi's Barcelona are currently third in the La Liga standings, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and a point behind fierce rivals Real Madrid. The Blaugrana have enjoyed some decent form in the league lately, with the exception of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi leads the scoring in La Liga with 23 goals and looks set to win his 8th Pichichi award, which goes to the top scorer at the end of the season. Messi's playmaking and ability to find the net consistently has been the difference-maker for Ronald Koeman's side this year.

Puro talento 😍

Messi 🆚 Athletic Club en el 2015 🏆



🎨 IG: @ rudy_willingham pic.twitter.com/HLqStNZ2ir — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 14, 2021

Atletico Madrid's recent slump in form has provided a window of opportunity for Barcelona to make up lost ground in La Liga. Lionel Messi and co. will have a great chance to win another league title if they continue their good form.

Also Read: Arsenal and Tottenham interested in former Premier League manager - Reports