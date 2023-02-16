Lionel Messi honored with incredible first-ever mosaic mural of him lifting FIFA World Cup trophy in Argentina

An awe-inspiring mosaic mural depicting Lionel Messi lifting the coveted World Cup has surfaced in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to the Indian Express, this remarkable work of art was crafted by the 'National Mosaic' movement, an organization of highly-skilled and talented artists who have created an array of artwork.

The mural of Lionel Messi is the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of artwork dedicated to the Albiceleste popping up across Argentina. It is no surprise, following the exciting conclusion to the World Cup final, where Argentina were crowned champions after a thrilling penalty shootout win against France.

Among the many murals that have been painted in celebration of their triumph, the most well-known is one by artist Maximiliano Bagnasco. The renowned artist is famed for his breathtaking murals of legendary footballer Diego Maradona. This makes it even more special that he has now paid tribute to the current superstar of Argentinian football, Lionel Messi.

In Palermo, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires, another majestic mural featuring Lionel Messi has been painted to commemorate his exploits at the World Cup. At the center of the piece, Messi is seen raising the trophy, dressed in the traditional Qatari black and gold bisht, which was presented to him by the Qatari leader.

These murals serve as a testament to Messi's greatness, and are sure to be a cherished reminder of this remarkable achievement for years to come.

Lionel Messi apologizes to PSG ultras after Bayern Munich loss

Paris Saint-Germain were beaten 1-0 at the Parc des Princes by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. As one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the season, Lionel Messi was expected to be the star of the show.

Unfortunately, due to a lingering injury, the Argentine superstar was far from his usual mesmerizing best, failing to make a substantial impact on the match. Despite a few isolated moments of brilliance, Messi largely faded into the background as Kingsley Coman's second-half goal secured the win for Bayern.

Both Neymar and Leo Messi went to greet the PSG Ultras after the game! Both Neymar and Leo Messi went to greet the PSG Ultras after the game! 🇧🇷🇦🇷https://t.co/8rl2A6ZUCn

Despite the defeat, PSG fans may be able to take some comfort in the fact that Messi apologized to the ultras afterward. This is an important development for him, as it was the first time he had ever reached out to PSG Ultras after a loss.

The hosts played much of the tie without Kylian Mbappe and were markedly better following his introduction in the second half. The French superstar even had a goal chalked off for offside. He will be looking to make a bigger impact for his side in the second leg in Munich.

