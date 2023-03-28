Lionel Messi honored with statue next to Pele and Maradona at South America’s football headquarters

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has been honored with a statue at the headquarters of CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body.

The statue has Messi wearing a huge smile and an Argentina jersey with three stars over the crest, acknowledging their 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. He's also seen holding the World Cup trophy. The statue is set to be placed in CONMEBOL's museum alongside those of his illustrious late compatriot Diego Maradona and Brazilian legend Pele.

La Pulga also received replicas of the World Cup trophy and that of La Finalissima. The latter was his second international trophy after he led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Italy in a clash between the Copa America 2021 and UEFA Euro 2020 champions in June last year.

Messi then played a starring role in La Albiceleste's run to World Cup glory in Qatar. He scored seven goals and set up three to win the Golden Ball, awarded to the player of the tournament, and scored in every knockout fixture.

That included a brace in the final against France, which ended 3-3 after extra time. Messi then netted in the ensuing shootout, which Argentina won 4-2 to secure their first World Cup since 1986, third overall.

"Thank God, I got everything in football" - Lionel Messi at his statue unveiling ceremony

The FIFA World Cup was one of the only major trophies missing from Lionel Messi's cabinet. However, his stellar displays and Argentina's incredible performances meant the superstar forward lifted the iconic trophy in December last year.

At the ceremony where his aforementioned statue was unveiled by CONMEBOL, Lionel Messi expressed his gratitude and fulfilment with the achievement.

“I’m fulfiled with this, it was what I was missing. Thank God, I got everything in football,” he said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

He continued:

“Thanks to CONMEBOL for this tribute to us and to Sole for the theme, we listen to it a lot, and it reminds me of when she sang it to Diego (Maradona). We are living very beautiful moments; we were lucky to return to Argentina after the World Cup, and we received many expressions of affection. It was different; that’s how the people of Argentina show it.”

Lionel Messi was the star of the show once again in Argentina's first game after their World Cup win against Panama last week. He scored a free-kick - his 800th senior goal - to lead La Albiceleste to a 2-0 win in the friendly.

La Pulga should feature when Lionel Scaloni's men take on Curacao in another friendly on Tuesday (March 28).

