"Lionel Messi, I stay with him until he dies" - Rodrigo De Paul's response to deserted island query resurfaces as he gets set for Inter Miami move

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is on the verge of joining Argentine teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. As per the latest report by Fabrizio Romano, the Herons have reached an agreement with Atletico for the transfer of De Paul. The 31-year-old will join the MLS side in a €15 million deal and sign a four-year contract.

Beyond being national teammates, Rodrigo de Paul shares a close bond with Lionel Messi. He is frequently seen beside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner while representing Argentina. Often described as Messi’s ‘bodyguard’ on and off the pitch, De Paul has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the Inter Miami talisman.

With a potential move to Miami now on the horizon, De Paul’s past comments about Messi have resurfaced. In an interview with Resumido in 2024, De Paul was asked which of his international teammates he would prefer to be stranded with on a deserted island, to which he responded:

“Messi. I stay with him until he dies."

To date, Lionel Messi and Rodrigo de Paul have shared the pitch 62 times and have combined for one goal. De Paul’s move to Miami would mark the first time the duo plays together at club level.

“I think it’s going to translate” – Former USMNT star Alexi Lalas on De Paul’s potential move to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Alexi Lalas has expressed confidence in Rodrigo de Paul’s ability to thrive in the MLS, backing the midfielder’s rumored move to Inter Miami to be beneficial for both the player and the club.

Speaking on his State of the Union podcast, Lalas said (via GOAL):

“So first off, the, the quality of the player I think matters. He is in his prime and the style in which he plays, I think will translate immediately to what Major League Soccer is. And I'm talking about, you know - I'm not saying he's crude or anything - but there is a ruggedness and a rawness to his game.

“That is what makes him one of the greats in in the world. First off, I think it's going to translate. Secondly, I think it's what Inter Miami needs. Now when it comes to Inter Miami creating this super club… other teams have wanted to do that, but recognizing that you're limited because of the rules and regulations."

De Paul joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 and has since made 187 appearances for the LaLiga side.

