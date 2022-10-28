"Lionel Messi is not the most important" – Journalist makes bold claim as he names the 'X-factor' at PSG

L'Equipe journalist Karim Bennani has snubbed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi as the most important player at the club, labeling Neymar as the 'X-factor'.

Neymar, 30, has opened the ongoing season in incredible form. His club sits atop both the Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League Group H table. Operating with much freedom in Christophe Galtier's 3-4-2-1 setup, he has registered 13 goals and 10 assists in 16 games this term.

Messi, on the other hand, has recently been dominating headlines due to his sublime performances at the Parc des Princes. He has netted 11 goals and contributed 12 assists in 16 overall appearances.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi and Neymar are smiling again 🥺 Lionel Messi and Neymar are smiling again 🥺 https://t.co/9BH8Tih5tw

Speaking on L'Equipe de Greg, Bennani claimed that Neymar has been more impactful than Messi for the Parisians this campaign:

"Today, Lionel Messi is not the most important at PSG. He has scored more goals and has made more assists than last year, but Neymar Jr. has been so important since the start of the season. He is the X-factor of PSG."

Bennani asserted that the Ligue 1 champions can taste success if the Brazilian maintains his form after the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

"If he is not well, PSG will not be well this year and vice versa. In big matches, if Neymar is very good, Paris has every chance of going all the way. And if the Brazilian returns well after the World Cup, the capital club can go very far. I think for Neymar, this is his best time at the club."

Neymar, who has 74 goals in 120 international caps, is set to represent Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. The Selecao have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon and are scheduled to open their tournament on 24 November.

Neymar is next expected to feature for PSG in their upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (29 October).

Ex-PSG forward concerned about Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Speaking on RMC Sport's Rothen s'enflamme program, former PSG ace Jerome Rothen pinpointed defensive concerns regarding Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe:

"With the ball, you realize that they can hurt. On the other hand, the real problem is without the ball. How do they fare when they lose the ball? Do the three in front want to help the collective to recover it? Today, I say no. This team is too fragile."

Rothen also claimed that the Parisians are passive in their defensive phase of play and offer their opposition leeway to attack:

"When there is rhythm and technical quality in front, they find themselves in danger too quickly. They retreat too easily and they concede too many chances. That's an area for improvement."

