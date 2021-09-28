Lionel Messi included as Argentina announce squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Argentina have included both Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite the duo's injury concerns.

Lionel Messi has missed the last two Paris Saint-Germain games after picking up a knock in their Ligue 1 match against Lyon earlier this month. However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has returned to training before their Champions League game against Manchester City.

Paulo Dybala, on the other hand, is set to miss Juventus' tie against Chelsea after suffering an injury in the Old Lady's Serie A game against Sampdoria. However, it looks like the knock is minor which has prompted Argentina to pick the 27-year-old forward in their squad.

Lionel Messi's return is crucial for Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni. The 34-year-old captain netted a hat-trick against Bolivia in Argentina's previous World Cup Qualifier. As things stand, the former Barcelona forward has scored five goals in the qualifying campaign.

Argentina have also decided to pick the Premier League trio of Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso. The three players were at the center of a controversy surrounding quarantine regulations resulting in Argentina's game against Brazil being postponed.

Argentina's squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Franco Armani, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada.

Defenders:

Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna.

Midfielders:

Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolas Dominguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Rodrigo De Paul, Alejandro Papu Gomez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

Forwards:

Angel Di Maria, Lucas Alario, Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa, Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez.

Argentina will play three matches in this leg of the qualifying campaign. This will include games against Paraguay (7th October), Uruguay (10th October) and Peru (14th October).

Lionel Messi has guided Argentina to an unbeaten start to the qualifying campaign

Lionel Messi has carried his form over from the Copa America and has guided Argentina to an unbeaten start in their World Cup qualifying campaign. In eight matches so far, Argentina have won five, drawn three and sit second in the table.

The Albiceleste sit only behind rivals Brazil in the table, who have won all eight games so far. Lionel Messi has been the star of the show, scoring five goals including a hat-trick against Bolivia.

This might be the final chance for Lionel Messi to try and lift the World Cup with Argentina. However, the 34-year-old forward has been freed from the burden of international success after guiding Argentina to the Copa America title earlier this summer.

