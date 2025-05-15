Lionel Messi included in Argentina probable squad for upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi has been included in Argentina's preliminary squad for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. La Albiceleste are currently sitting comfortably atop the World Cup qualifiers table with 31 points in 14 games, eight points ahead of second-placed Ecuador (23).

Ad

In the upcoming qualifiers, Argentina will face Chile (June 5) and Colombia (June 10). These games will be followed by the final two matchdays in September, where they will take on Venezuela and Ecuador.

On Thursday, May 15, Argentina's official X handle unveiled the probable squad for the upcoming games against Chile and Colombia. The 28-man list includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Rodrigo De Paul. Here is the full list of players chosen by Lionel Scaloni:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Inter Miami's ongoing string of underwhelming performances, Lionel Messi has been among the goals for Javier Mascherano's side. In 15 club games across competitions this season, the talismanic Argentine has scored 10 goals and created three more.

Messi missed Argentina's last two World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay because of an adductor injury. The last match he played was against Peru on November 19, 2024. La Albiceleste won the game by a solitary goal, which was assisted by the Inter Miami superstar and scored by Lautaro Martinez.

Ad

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni sets Lionel Messi aside while choosing the best current players in the world

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Source: Getty

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni hailed Lionel Messi as incomparable while choosing the best players in the world. The 46-year-old became the coach of the national side in 2018 and has led Argentina to three consecutive major international honors, two Copa America titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ad

In an interview on journalist Siro Lopez's YouTube channel, Scaloni was asked to name the current best players in the world. After keeping the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner aside, Scaloni chose Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and compatriots Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

"I’ll set Messi aside because he’s unique. So I’ll say Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez as well," he commented.

Ad

Despite being 37, Lionel Messi continues to be instrumental for his club and country in almost every game he plays. The Argentine genius recently became the fastest player to reach 860 goals for club and country across competitions. Messi did so in just 1098 games—91 games less than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi is also the highest goalscorer in Argentina's history. In 191 appearances, he has racked up 61 assists and 112 goals — more than double the number of goals netted by second-placed Gabriel Batistuta (55).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More