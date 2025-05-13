"Lionel Messi is unique" - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni picks best current players in the world after making Messi claim

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni set Lionel Messi aside while picking the current best players in the world. The tactician insisted the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner remains incomparable but Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez make up the finest in the sport at the moment.

When asked to name the best players in the world right now, Lionel Scaloni said on Siro Lopez's YouTube channel (via GOAL):

"I’ll set Messi aside because he’s unique. So I’ll say Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez as well."

Lionel Messi, 37, continues to display a high level of performance on the pitch. The Argentine legend has played 15 games for Inter Miami across all competitions so far this season, recording 10 goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal made headlines for their performances in El Clasico last weekend. Mbappe scored thrice and Yamal scored once in a thrilling match that ended 4-3 in favour of Barcelona.

Lautaro Martinez has been instrumental in Inter Milan's hunt for the Serie A title and their run to the Champions League final. His compatriot Julian Alvarez is tearing it up with Atletico Madrid in his debut campaign with 27 goals and five assists so far.

What is next for Lionel Messi?

The Argentine found himself on the end of a 4-1 defeat with Inter Miami despite finding the back of the against Minnesota in the MLS on Saturday. He'll now be looking to put that setback behind him and help his side bounce back immediately.

Up next, the Herons will go toe-to-toe with San Jose in their next league game on Thursday (May 15) before facing Orlando City and Philadelphia in their next two matches on May 19 and May 25, respectively.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will be looking forward to helping his side in the Club World Cup next month, with Inter Miami scheduled to face Al Ahly in their opening game on June 15. The Argentine will also have his eyes on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

