Lionel Messi included as UEFA announce nominees for 2022-23 Men’s Player of the Year

Lionel Messi, along with Manchester City superstars Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland, has been nominated for the 2022-23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

While the Argentine won only the Ligue 1 title with his club Paris Saint-Germain during the 2022-23 season, he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists in 41 games across competitions last season. He also bagged seven goals and three assists in seven games as Argentina won their third World Cup.

Haaland and De Bruyne, meanwhile, had stellar campaigns in club football last term as Manchester City won the European treble.

Haaland was his usual goalscoring best, netting 52 times and setting up nine more in 53 games across competitions. De Bruyne, meanwhile, scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists in 49 games across competitions.

Lionel Messi has been in great form for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent following the expiration of his PSG contract on June 30. He has been in tremendous goalscoring form since joining the team.

Messi has already scored nine goals and provided one assist in six games for the American club, all in the Leagues Cup. The Argentina captain has led his team to the final of the competition, where they play Nashville FC on Saturday (August 19).