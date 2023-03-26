"Lionel Messi is incredible" - Real Madrid legend names PSG superstar as his toughest opponent

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has heaped praise on Lionel Messi, calling him the "toughest opponent" he has faced in his professional footballing career.

The Brazilian left-back spent 15 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he frequently came up against the Barcelona icon in El Clasico encounters. Marcelo admits that containing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was a massive challenge and that Messi's quality is still evident even at the age of 35.

The former Real Madrid superstar said via GOAL:

“Lionel Messi is incredible, the toughest opponent I’ve ever faced. We all know the quality he has even now, aged 35, and before it was the same.''

Marcelo also expressed his happiness that he was part of the iconic rivalry between the two clubs for such a long time. He added:

''El Clasico has always been one of the best games to watch and play. I was lucky enough to have featured in one of the best eras of Clasicos. But it wasn’t just Messi, there were other players who were also incredible.”

While Marcelo was Lionel Messi's rival, he was a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo for nine years. The duo formed a close bond during their time in Madrid, often entertaining fans with their antics on and off the pitch. The two former Real Madrid icons still share a healthy relationship, have close family ties, and are often sighted enjoying time together at different social functions.

Marcelo's comments highlight his immense respect for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the greatest footballers ever. Messi and Ronaldo dominated La Liga during their time in Spain, with the Argentine winning ten league titles and the Portuguese claiming two. Despite being rivals, both players have spoken highly of each other in the past, acknowledging the other's talent and success.

Barcelona expects Lionel Messi to accept a smaller squad role if he returns to Camp Nou as contract extension negotiations continue at PSG - Reports

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, if Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona, the club will expect him to accept a smaller squad role and respect the new leaders in the dressing room.

The Argentine superstar left Barcelona in 2021 after 21 years at the club, signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal. However, his contract with PSG is set to expire this summer, and negotiations for a new agreement are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's board, players, and manager are all hoping for Messi's return to Camp Nou, with his former teammate Xavi Hernandez even publicly expressing his desire for the move.

However, it seems that Barcelona's expectations for Messi's role may differ from what he's used to. The club is currently going through a transition period, and it's clear that they want to give more responsibility to their younger players.

Whether Lionel Messi will accept these conditions if he returns to Barcelona remains to be seen, but the prospect of ending his career where it all began may be too enticing to pass up.

