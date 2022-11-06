Lionel Messi has no intention of sending farewell message to ex-Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique: Reports

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi has no intention of sending a farewell message to former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique.

Superstars across the globe have sent their good wishes to Pique after the Spaniard announced that he is retiring from the beautiful game.

The likes of Pep Guardiola, Neymar Jr., and more have sent their wishes to the defender. Xavi Hernandez, Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Busquets, and other such players have also shared their messages for the 35-year-old.

Players' Tribune Football @TPTFootball 'He’s the only player that I can recall seeing play for the first time, way back when we were 13 years old, and saying to myself, “Oh, this kid comes from somewhere else. This is not human.”



He is an assassin. He’s the greatest I’ve ever seen.'



— Gerard Piqué on Lionel Messi 'He’s the only player that I can recall seeing play for the first time, way back when we were 13 years old, and saying to myself, “Oh, this kid comes from somewhere else. This is not human.”He is an assassin. He’s the greatest I’ve ever seen.'— Gerard Piqué on Lionel Messi https://t.co/O73o8DWkus

However, Messi has, surprisingly, stayed silent. This might come as a bit abrupt considering the glorious years they shared together in the Blaugrana colors.

The aforementioned report states that the Argentine's relationship with the Spanish defender went downhill after the latter privately discussed a pay cut with the club.

They have not reconciled since and the situation is yet to improve. Hence, Messi is not interested in sending a message to his former teammate.

Gerard Pique's retirement could open the doors for Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona

Former Barcelona teammates Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi

According to Spanish outlet Culemania, as reported by El Futbolero US, Gerard Pique has relieved Barcelona of a total sum of €31.6 million that the club owes him in salary.

It might open the door for Lionel Messi to make a return to the club as the Argentine was forced to leave last summer after the Catalonian giants couldn't comply with the La Liga wage cap.

Karan Tejwani @karan_tejwani26 Three of Barcelona’s Class of 1987.



• Lionel Messi: At PSG, still one of the best



• Cesc Fabregas: Now at Como after success at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.



• Gerard Piqué: Left Barça, came back, one of La Liga’s greats, first to retire. Three of Barcelona’s Class of 1987.• Lionel Messi: At PSG, still one of the best• Cesc Fabregas: Now at Como after success at Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.• Gerard Piqué: Left Barça, came back, one of La Liga’s greats, first to retire. https://t.co/oBHeed8sir

Messi's contract with the Parisians is set to expire this summer and he has been linked with a return to his boyhood club.

La Liga president Javier Tebas also said that it would be great for the league to have Messi back. He told the media at a recent Web Summit in Lisbon (via GOAL):

"I don't know if Messi will have one last show at Barca, that will depend on him. Hopefully, he will come back. Above all, it would also be good for him to return to Spanish football, especially to the team that was the side that saw him grow. I think it was a mistake even for him, in my opinion, to break that marriage. It was a very beneficial long-term alliance for Messi and for Barca itself."

