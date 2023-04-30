Lionel Messi invited to play a match in Newell's Old Boys jersey in the summer 

Lionel Messi has been invited to play a match for his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys this summer. Former Liverpool winger Maxi Rodriguez has invited the likes of Messi and Sergio Aguero to play in his testimonial game on June 24.

The former Argentina international hung up his boots in 2021 after his third spell with Newell's Old Boys. However, a farewell match could not be arranged at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will finally take place in June.

The game will be played between Newell XI and Argentina XI and will also include stellar names like Juan Pablo Sorin, Marcelo Bielsa, Javier Zanetti, Lionel Scaloni and Gabriel Heinze.

Gerardo Tata Martino and Jose Pekerman will be the two managers in charge of the two teams.

Lionel Messi's potential participation would elevate the excitement level of the game to the next level. The game, quite interestingly, will take place on the Argentine superstar's 36th birthday.

While reflecting on the star-studded testimonial, Rodriguez said, as quoted by footballtransfers.com:

"It's the best way for me. I may not like being the centre of the show but we have to have a great party for the fans, for the national team. Hopefully it'll be an unforgettable day. Messi's invited, that's for sure. We want him there, but he'll decide as the game approaches… Leo, like everyone else you can imagine, will try to be there."

Messi's future remains up in the air with his current deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring this summer. The Argentine maestro has been tipped to make an emotional return to Barcelona in the summer but Blaugrana's financial situation could make the deal complicated.

Lionel Messi on verge of breaking incredible record with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi could become the highest assist provider ever in one season of the Ligue 1.

The Argentine superstar has bagged 15 league assists this season in Ligue 1 and needs four more to clinch the record.

Messi's compatriot Angel Di Maria currently holds the record after having registered 18 assists during the 2015-16 campaign.

Messi has thoroughly enjoyed himself this season, having also scored 15 Ligue 1 goals in 27 games. Overall, the former Barcelona forward has 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions this term.

Christophe Galtier's side will take on Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 30. They have 75 points from 32 games and are eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

