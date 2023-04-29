Lionel Messi on verge of breaking incredible record with PSG 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi has the chance to become the highest assist provider in a Ligue 1 season. The Argentine superstar has bagged 15 league assists this term.

He needs four more to become the record holder. Messi's compatriot Angel Di Maria holds the current record. The former Real Madrid winger registered 18 assists during the 2015-16 campaign.

Apart from assists, Messi has been among the goals this season, too. He has netted 15 times in the league. Overall, the PSG No. 30 has 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions this term.

Christophe Galtier's team next play Lorient in Ligue 1. They're coming off a 2-1 win against Angers, with Messi providing an assist for Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians lead the race for the Ligue 1 title. They have 75 points from 32 games and are eight points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Emmanuel Petit defends PSG superstar Lionel Messi against criticism

Lionel Messi has scored 31 goals and provided 34 assists in 70 games across competitions since his move to the Parisians. However, the Argentine has received jeers from his own fans on multiple occasions recently.

Former France international Emmanuel Petit is baffled by the criticism Messi has received. The Frenchman said that it's strange that Messi has received such criticism, as his numbers this season have been good (via AS USA):

“I work on French radio every week, and a fortnight ago we had a big debate about his situation. The former players said that they were tired of Messi and that he should leave the club.

"I said on the radio: ‘How can you criticise Messi? Do you think Paris Saint-Germain’s problem is Messi? Messi has just won the World Cup with Argentina. Did you see how Argentina played with Messi? He had 10 or 15 soldiers surrounding him. They helped him; he was happy, and they won the World Cup’. You can see that he has had really good numbers since he came to PSG.”

Messi is in the final months of his deal with the Parisians but is yet to agree an extension. The Argentine has been widely linked with a return to his former club Barcelona in the summer.

