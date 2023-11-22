Lionel Messi involved in heated exchange with Real Madrid star upon return to the pitch after walkout following Brazil police violence 

Lionel Messi was spotted clashing with Real Madrid star Rodrygo after Argentina returned to the pitch at the Maracana following Brazilian police violence.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took La Abiceleste off the field after ugly scenes took place in the stands. Brazilian police collided with Argentina fans, using batons to prevent both opposition fans from scrapping.

However, Lionel Messi and his fellow World Champions returned to the pitch once the fighting subsided. But, he then appeared to get involved in a bust-up with Real Madrid's Brazilian attacker Rodrygo.

The duo exchanged words with Messi initially appearing to embrace the Selecao youngster. Rodrigo De Paul intervened, stepping between the pair just before the game eventually kicked off.

Lionel Messi initially made the decision to take Argentina off the pitch and insisted they couldn't play in the circumstances. He said:

"We're leaving. We can’t play in these circumstances.”

The game was scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM EST but ended up starting 30 minutes later. Some are surprised that the World Cup qualifier still went ahead given the disgraceful scenes involving fans and police.

Argentina sit top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with a five-point lead over fifth-placed Brazil. Fernando Diniz's side are in need of a positive result against the world champions.

Soon-to-be Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick was excited to face Lionel Messi

Endrick couldn't wait to face Lionel Messi at the Maracana.

Endrick could earn his second international cap tonight if he comes off the bench in Brazil's clash with Argentina. The 17-year-old striker will become a Real Madrid player in the summer.

The Palmeiras youngster spoke of his excitement in coming up against Lionel Messi tonight. He dubbed the Inter Miami superstar as the best player in the world (via Football Espana):

"Messi is phenomenal, the best in the world again this year. I just want to enjoy the moment of playing against him, being in the same stadium as him, as he’s guy I’ve only seen in video games."

Endrick has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Palmeiras that has earned him a €37.5 million move to Real Madrid next summer. He's bagged 15 goals and two assists in 56 games across competitions for the Brazilian outfit.

Many have tipped Endrick to become a Selecao superstar and follow in the footsteps of Neymar. He may just get his first taste of facing, for many, the greatest player in history tonight.