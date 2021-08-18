Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe combine brilliantly at PSG training

Lionel Messi was seen training alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe as he prepares to become match-fit for PSG ahead of his Ligue 1 debut.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner took part in his first couple of training sessions and was put into a 3v3 drill alongside French forward Kylian Mbappe. The pair are already linking up nicely despite Lionel Messi barely being in Paris since his move from Barcelona.

In a video clip tweeted out by PSG's official Twitter account, Lionel Messi was seen finishing off a brilliant move which featured a couple of stepovers from Kylian Mbappe.

It was no surprise that Messi and Mbappe were part of the winning team in the drill, suggesting that the pair are slowly getting used to each other's style of play.

PSG have one of the most feared front-threes in recent history. With Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe seemingly linking up well and set to partner Neymar, someone with whom Messi has already played alongside, the omens are looking good for PSG. The fierce trio could create havoc in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League.

According to Give Me Sport, Lionel Messi arrived at the PSG training ground two hours early suggesting that the 34-year-old forward is looking forward to representing his new club.

However, things are not all rosy for PSG. Kylian Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract. With the Frenchman yet to indicate his intention to sign an extension, reports have linked him with a move away from Paris. However, playing alongside one of the world's greatest footballers could change Mbappe's mind.

Lionel Messi is set to make his PSG debut on the 29th of August

PSG fans will have to wait until the month's end to see Lionel Messi make his debut. According to the aforementioned source, Messi is expected to make his PSG debut against Reims on August 29.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to start PSG's Friday night game against Brest.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has already made a bright start to the new season. The 22-year-old forward scored in PSG's 4-2 win over RC Strasbourg.

With the arrival of Lionel Messi, anything less than a Champions League and a Ligue 1 win will be considered a failure from PSG's standpoint. However, it is up to manager Mauricio Pochettino to handle so many big stars in one dressing room.

