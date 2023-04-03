"No wonder the PSG crowd were booing him," "Stealing a living" - Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe get ripped apart on Twitter after PSG 0-1 Lyon

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were unable to bring their magic to light up the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 1-0 to Lyon. Their inability to even find the net saw the superstar duo get ripped apart on Twitter.

Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in the Ligue 1 this season, setting him apart from other players in the league. However, his failure to make an impact in the game against Lyon left the PSG faithful disappointed.

Mbappe has been the face of PSG since his move from Monaco and his mega-deal which saw him continue his career at the Parc des Princes and reject Real Madrid.

With 19 goals in Ligue 1, many would have expected the French forward to lead the Parisians through against Lyon. Unfortunately, Mbappe too failed to make his mark in the game, leaving PSG fans yearning for more from their talisman.

Their poor showing saw the Twitterati show their anger towards both players with tweets like these:

Absolute fraud, no wonder the PSG crowd were boo'ing him. Deserved.

Lionel Messi has put in a notably reduced amount of effort into his PSG performances post the World Cup win, subconsciously or not, symbolised by his trotting in this final 20 minutes as Les Parisiens seek an equaliser at home to Lyon.

True but Mbappe has also been kinda shit since the World Cup. He had a run of good form but besides that he hasn't been good

Disgrace

Mbappe doesn't put forth any effort either plus why should he when he gets booed and whistled pregame. Dead French league

Did best player in the world Mbappe play tonight?

All he needs are a bunch of bullshit penalties like the ones he got at the WC

Everyone, including messi and PSG, knows he doesn't and has never wanted to be there. At best it was just so he could keep fit for the World Cup and then stay active until Barca have the finances to bring him back

PSG lose 1-0 to Lyon as Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi fail to realize expectations

There was no Messi magic for PSG on Sunday [File Photo]

The Parc des Princes witnessed a well-earned victory for Lyon over the hosts on Sunday, with the final scoreline reading 1-0. Their second home defeat in a row was a reminder of how much work lies ahead for the current Ligue 1 champions, as they failed to produce a cutting-edge display on the night.

Despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on the pitch, the hosts were unable to produce a goal-scoring threat. Their rivals Lyon absorbed the pressure and counter-attacked with venomous speed, which ultimately resulted in the decisive goal.

The difference between the performances of Messi and Mbappe for their respective countries and their club was starkly visible in the match against Lyon. The duo combined for just one shot on target, highlighting their struggles to get into the game.

On the other hand, Lyon was happy to sit back and absorb the pressure, and they did so effectively.

Their second home defeat in a row will be a cause for concern for the club's fans, as they now shift their focus solely to domestic league action. The club's star-studded squad must rediscover their form and build momentum to continue their march towards a possible Ligue 1 title.

